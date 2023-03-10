Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.69, but opened at $19.39. Life Time Group shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 601,410 shares.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LTH. Mizuho upped their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. MSD Capital L P purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,873,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,471,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 716,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 353,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the second quarter worth about $3,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -863.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

