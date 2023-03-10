Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) versus Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Financial Review

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Generation Hemp and Logiq’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $680,000.00 38.43 -$9.82 million N/A N/A Logiq $37.35 million 0.44 -$20.13 million ($0.76) -0.46

Generation Hemp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Logiq.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

17.0% of Logiq shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Logiq shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Generation Hemp and Logiq, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -674.14% -15,656.36% -195.12% Logiq -77.36% -110.67% -89.61%

Summary

Logiq beats Generation Hemp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the DataLogiq and AppLogiq segments. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance, and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform. The AppLogiq segment enables small and medium sized businesses to create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. AppLogiq empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 16, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

