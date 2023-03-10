Matthew Lockridge Sells 3,000 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) insider Matthew Lockridge sold 3,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $41,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,509.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Lockridge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Matthew Lockridge sold 6,713 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $78,542.10.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of WHG opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is -101.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 225,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 43,220 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.