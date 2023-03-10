Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Guggenheim

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.10.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.60 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.31 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $273.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.