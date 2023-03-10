Metro Bank’s (MTRO) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 70 ($0.84) target price on the stock.

Metro Bank Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 118.20 ($1.42) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 135.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.55. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 67.70 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.80 ($1.90). The company has a market cap of £203.94 million, a P/E ratio of -124.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

About Metro Bank

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.