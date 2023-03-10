Metro Bank’s (MTRO) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 70 ($0.84) target price on the stock.
Metro Bank Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 118.20 ($1.42) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 135.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.55. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 67.70 ($0.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.80 ($1.90). The company has a market cap of £203.94 million, a P/E ratio of -124.40 and a beta of 2.05.
About Metro Bank
