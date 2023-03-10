M&G (LON:MNG) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC boosted their target price on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 265 ($3.19) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered M&G to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.13) to GBX 218 ($2.62) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&G has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 225.43 ($2.71).

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 212.42 ($2.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 159.30 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($2.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -748.28, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 203.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 192.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 13.40 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,206.90%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

