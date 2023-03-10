Michael Hill International Limited (MHJ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on March 23rd

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Michael Hill International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.87, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Michael Hill International

(Get Rating)

See Also

Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates jewelry stores and provides related services. The company's store offers rings, earrings, bracelets and bangles, necklaces and pendants, chains, watches, collections, and gifts, as well as birthstones. It also provides care plans and diamond warranty services.

