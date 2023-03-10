MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) & Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Head-To-Head Review

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MidWestOne Financial Group and Silvergate Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Silvergate Capital 5 5 2 0 1.75

Valuation & Earnings

MidWestOne Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.62%. Silvergate Capital has a consensus price target of $34.18, indicating a potential upside of 1,103.59%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Silvergate Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $244.28 million 1.76 $60.83 million $3.87 7.13 Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 0.51 -$937.91 million ($29.96) -0.09

MidWestOne Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Silvergate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MidWestOne Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group 24.90% 12.45% 0.97% Silvergate Capital 45.10% 8.87% 0.81%

Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group beats Silvergate Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans. It also provides deposit products including demand and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. The Bank also provides products and services including treasury management, Zelle, online and mobile banking, debit cards, ATMs, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through its full-service branch network, including 34 branches located throughout central and eastern Iowa, 13 branches located principally in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, seven branches in western Wisconsin, one branch in each of Naples and Fort Myers, Florida, and one branch in Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

