Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Director Purchases $49,994.04 in Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) Director Rocky Motwani acquired 822 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,994.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 389.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

