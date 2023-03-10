Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $542.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total value of $6,754,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 205,334 shares in the company, valued at $106,679,226.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,920 shares in the company, valued at $104,768,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total value of $6,754,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 205,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,679,226.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,605 shares of company stock worth $60,475,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $492.67 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $445.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

