Morgan Stanley Cuts Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target to GBX 360

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 370 ($4.45) to GBX 360 ($4.33) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HLN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 358 ($4.30) to GBX 344 ($4.14) in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 335 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($3.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 376 ($4.52) price target on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.61) price target on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 323.09 ($3.89).

Shares of LON:HLN opened at GBX 320.65 ($3.86) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 323.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 295.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,143.33. Haleon has a 52-week low of GBX 241.17 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 337.95 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

