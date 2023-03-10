MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,831 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of MSCI worth $129,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MSCI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in MSCI by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in MSCI by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.10.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $535.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $521.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.76. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.