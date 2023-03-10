Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Now Covered by William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.11. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $36.78.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $2,756,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,012,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $63,393,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,983,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,480,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $2,756,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock worth $75,600,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

