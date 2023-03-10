National Bankshares Cuts Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target to C$10.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AQN. Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

AQN opened at C$10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.47. The firm has a market cap of C$7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.31. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$8.70 and a twelve month high of C$20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

