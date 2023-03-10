National Bankshares Cuts Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target to C$11.73

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$11.73 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities set a C$13.50 price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cormark raised their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

TSE:ARR opened at C$8.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$269.63 million, a PE ratio of -87.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 102.67 and a quick ratio of 102.67. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$14.73.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

