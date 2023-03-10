Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1,458.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,155 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.38% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $39,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $102,037.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,749.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,749 shares of company stock worth $7,706,823 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

NBIX stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 0.50. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

