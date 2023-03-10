Nexus Industrial REIT (EFRTF) and Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) is one of 328 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nexus Industrial REIT to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A -38.00 Nexus Industrial REIT Competitors $908.86 million $161.75 million 12.81

Profitability

Nexus Industrial REIT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nexus Industrial REIT. Nexus Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A Nexus Industrial REIT Competitors 11.52% -4.77% 2.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexus Industrial REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nexus Industrial REIT Competitors 2365 12129 13471 313 2.41

Nexus Industrial REIT presently has a consensus price target of $12.72, suggesting a potential upside of 67.32%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 20.58%. Given Nexus Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nexus Industrial REIT is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Nexus Industrial REIT competitors beat Nexus Industrial REIT on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 109,910,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 25,667,000 REIT Units.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.