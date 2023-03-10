Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Nippon Active Value Fund Stock Down 3.8 %

NAVF opened at GBX 137.14 ($1.65) on Tuesday. Nippon Active Value Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 98.83 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 145.04 ($1.74). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 123.34. The stock has a market cap of £155.24 million and a P/E ratio of 568.00.

