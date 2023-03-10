Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) vs. Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) Critical Contrast

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Hempstract’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas N/A 148.17% 24.35% Hempstract N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Hempstract’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $1.57 billion 1.68 $773.24 million $8.22 3.76 Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Hempstract.

96.4% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Hempstract shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Northern Oil and Gas and Hempstract, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 0 1 7 1 3.00 Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus target price of $45.60, suggesting a potential upside of 47.62%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Hempstract.

Risk and Volatility

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hempstract has a beta of -3.59, suggesting that its stock price is 459% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Hempstract on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

About Hempstract

(Get Rating)

Hempstract, Inc. produces CDB and hemp products. Its products include CBD isolate and distillate oil, nutritional whole plant extract for topicals, lotions, bath bombs, and pills and pet. The company was founded on February 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Warden, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.