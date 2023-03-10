Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Acquires $143,793,904.80 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.
NYSE:OXY opened at $60.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $77.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.20%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Evercore ISI cut Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
