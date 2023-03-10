Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note issued on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMH. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

Shares of AMH opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $43.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 101.41%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

