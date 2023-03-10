Oppenheimer Comments on Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.26). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.98% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Securities cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $230.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $31,452.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $31,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,179 shares in the company, valued at $909,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $121,158 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

