Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

OMI opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.60. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $47.24.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,416,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,854 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth about $13,962,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $20,483,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 183.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 455,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,863.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 376,297 shares during the last quarter.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

