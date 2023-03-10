Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Has $2.27 Million Position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,986 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 260,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,396 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,915,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after purchasing an additional 329,658 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,854,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,155,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 83,927 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ZING stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

