Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a report released on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

Parkland Price Performance

Parkland Increases Dividend

TSE PKI opened at C$29.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.72. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$24.25 and a 52-week high of C$39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of C$5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 77.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$572,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,918 shares in the company, valued at C$864,648.20. Company insiders own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Further Reading

