Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 808 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,542,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 24.0% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 168.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 207,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after purchasing an additional 130,342 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 274.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 522.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 399,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $139.64 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

