Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 677.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $79,186,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,834,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,344 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 52.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,481,000 after acquiring an additional 640,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

Insider Activity

DXC Technology Stock Performance

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.