Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after acquiring an additional 884,513 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 984.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,928,000 after acquiring an additional 343,564 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $215.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

