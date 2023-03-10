Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 1,012 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Down 0.8 %

FDX stock opened at $207.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.36.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

