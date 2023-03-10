Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,652,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,913,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3,944.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 837,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,309,000 after purchasing an additional 816,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $142.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.51. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

