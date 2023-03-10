Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,993 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.55.

ILMN opened at $202.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $371.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

