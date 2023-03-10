Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 2.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Amphenol by 3.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 2.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in Amphenol by 1.9% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 8,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE APH opened at $77.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.38. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

