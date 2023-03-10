Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

SDY stock opened at $122.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.66.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

