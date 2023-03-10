Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,171,000 after purchasing an additional 115,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after purchasing an additional 523,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,631,000 after purchasing an additional 514,462 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $150.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $7,605,270.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,724,494.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,664 shares of company stock worth $10,961,065. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

