Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 191 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 366,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,867,000 after buying an additional 21,609 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,669,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,505.39 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,630.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,388.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,060.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

