Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 239 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,902,000 after buying an additional 262,913 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Xylem by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,162,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Xylem by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,964,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,003,000 after buying an additional 44,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.10. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

