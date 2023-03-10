Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Holdings Raised by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

PAYC opened at $285.75 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

