Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 497 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $7,488,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth $11,000,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Enovis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENOV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovis Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Enovis news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $33,849.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Enovis news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $33,849.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $234,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,340,631.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,074. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ENOV stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $123.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.