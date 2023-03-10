Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 95.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $117.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

