Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,170,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 58.9% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 187,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 69,518 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 386.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 69,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,335.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.40.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 1.7 %

Churchill Downs stock opened at $241.14 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $253.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.23 and its 200 day moving average is $217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 60.32%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

