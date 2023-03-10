Peel Hunt Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE)

Peel Hunt reiterated their under review rating on shares of Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 295 ($3.55) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 265 ($3.19).

Capricorn Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 249.60 ($3.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 245.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £786.41 million, a P/E ratio of 174.55, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.27. Capricorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185.78 ($2.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263.20 ($3.16).

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

