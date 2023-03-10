Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,764,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,022,869 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 11.40% of Peloton Interactive worth $268,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $32.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The company had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.