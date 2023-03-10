Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) vs. Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Head-To-Head Review

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.5% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.93%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares $696.21 million 3.90 $234.51 million $2.97 12.24 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $81.12 million 2.38 $16.12 million $2.85 11.98

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares 30.11% 9.68% 1.16% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 19.88% 14.15% 0.96%

Dividends

Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlantic Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Atlantic Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services. Its business includes personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, NC.

