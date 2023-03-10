Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $126.12

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.12 and last traded at $124.70, with a volume of 12304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.67.

Preformed Line Products Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Preformed Line Products

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter worth $623,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products in the third quarter worth $435,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products in the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at $335,000.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

