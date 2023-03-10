Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,323 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.46.

United Rentals Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $453.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.18. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

