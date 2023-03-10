Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,486 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $120.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Articles

