Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,921 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $301.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.74.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Raymond James upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

