Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 34.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 44.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in PNM Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 60.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNM. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

PNM Resources stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.41.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $575.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.62%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

