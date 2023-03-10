Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,692 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 7.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $115.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average is $103.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

