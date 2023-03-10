Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,310 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
SNPS stock opened at $361.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.50. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
